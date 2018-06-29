Maharashtra: 45 people injured as two buses collide near Alibaug

Mumbai: Forty-five persons were injured when a State Transport bus and a Shivshahi bus, also run by the state transport corporation, collided at Karlekhind near Alibaug on Thursday morning.

The Shivshahi driver tried to overtake the ST bus from the right when the collision occurred. The accident occurred at 9.30 am on Alibaug-Wadkal Road, seven km away from Alibaug. The ST bus was headed to Alibaug from Panvel while the Shivshahi bus driven by SN Sayyed was going from Murud to Swargate when it collided with the ST bus while taking a right turn at KarleKhinde. Dashrath Patil, Senior Police Inspector, Alibaug Police said, “A total of 45 passengers on both buses were injured. We received a call from control room about the accident.

Our teams rushed to the spot and admitted the passengers to Alibaug civil hospital. Most passengers have been treated for minor injuries and discharged, only six to seven persons are still in the hospital. We do not have details since some were shifted to private hospitals.”Swapnali Palande, investigating officer of the case, said, “We are in the process of registering a First Information Report against the accused SN Sayyed for rash driving. He will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital.”

Sharifa Kesarkar, 52, a passenger, sustained injuries to her head and leg. She is being treated at Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital. Doctors said that a CT scan needs to be done to rule out brain injury. ST bus driver KS Lahane suffered severe injuries to his hands and legs and has been taken to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital while Sayyed is in Alibaug Civil Hospital.