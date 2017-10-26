Maharashtra: 40-year-old woman kills drunkard husband, surrenders before police

Mumbai: After being unable to put up with the torture subjected by her alcoholic husband, a 40-year-old woman allegedly strangled him to death and dumped his body near a crematorium in Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

Yamuna Koli, surrendered before the police on Tuesday night, following which she was arrested. Police said Koli was fed up with the torture by her husband Harischandra Koli (45) who was a heavy drinker. The woman used to take small contracts for drying fish to earn a living.

The incident occurred on October 21 night when the woman realised that an advance of Rs 70,000 she had received for a contract was spent by her husband on liquor. Police said the woman strangled her husband’s throat with a saree when he was asleep. “On Tuesday night, she went to Alibaug Police Station and narrated the incident while surrendering herself,” Senior Police Inspector Suresh Warade said, adding that further investigation is on.