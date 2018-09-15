Maharashtra: 4 of family drown after festive lunch

Nashik: Even as the entire state was welcoming Lord Ganesha on Thursday, a pall of gloom descended on the village of Belgaon Dhaga in Satpur, Nashik. Four members of a family died after drowning in a canal at Satpur; they had gone to a canal to wash the dishes.

The Shindes had just welcomed Ganpati into their home on Thursday morning and afterwards, the family had enjoyed a festive lunch together. Then the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, with two young girls in tow, set off to the canal near their house. The women finished clearing up and were washing their feet, when one of the girls slipped and fell into the water. The other three jumped in to save her, underestimating the force and depth of the current.

All four drowned. Another girl from the family, who was playing nearby, saw the entire incident unfold before her eyes. Shocked, she ran immediately to inform the rest of the family. Other family members and local residents formed search teams and pulled out the four and rushed them to a nearby government hospital. However, efforts to revive them proved futile. The dead were identified as Manisha Arun Shinde, Vrushali Arun Shinde, Rutuja Arun Shinde and Arti Nilesh Shinde. An accidental death report has been filed by the Satpur Police station.