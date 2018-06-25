Maharashtra: 35-year-old coaching centre director shot dead in Latur

Latur (Maha): A 35-year-old director of a well-known coaching centre in the city was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons, the police said today. Avinash Chavan, the director of ‘Step by Step’ tutorial classes, was returning home in his car when the assailants fired at him near Shivaji school around midnight, an official attached to the local Crime Branch unit said.

Chavan, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained three bullet wounds in his chest and died on the spot, he said. Preliminary investigation suggested that there were two assailants. However, more people could be involved in plotting and planning the attack, the official said. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the incident was being probed from all angles, including if the victim had any professional rivalry or personal enmity. Chavan, who had achieved success in a short span of time, used to run about five coaching centres in Latur and was planning to launch another one in Nanded district today, the official said.