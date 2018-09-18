Maharashtra: 29-year-old doctor found dead in car, cops suspect suicide

On Thursday, a 29-year-old doctor was found dead in his car at his native village in Dhule. The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide using the self-administered anesthetic drug. The cops also found used syringes in the doctor’s car.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the deceased was identified as Dr Parag Khairnar who worked as a lecturer at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa till August. After which he returned to Sakri village in Dhule to run a clinic with his father. The incident came to light when locals noticed a person lying unconscious in a car on the highway near the village. After which the locals called Sakri police who later rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Ashok Badgujar, the Sakri police officer investigating the case told the leading daily, “He had a fresh mark on his left arm caused by a recently administered injection. We also found used syringes in his car. We have sent them for chemical analysis to understand what drug was used.” The Khairnar family told police that before he went missing on Wednesday he had left behind his wallet and mobile phone.