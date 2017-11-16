Maharashtra: 26-year-old notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh arrested in Nashik

Nashik: A 26-year-old notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly involved in cases of dacoities, murders and assaults, has been arrested by the city police from Sanjay Nagar locality on Ambad link road here, a top police official said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

The accused, identified as Asgar Badlu Shaikh, a resident of Hakimgaon in Nanpara taluka in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested yesterday from his rented room in Sanjay Nagar here, Nashik Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal said.

“Shaikh was involved in a murder of his wife and a temple priest, besides various cases of dacoities, murders and assaults in UP. He had absconded following the dacoity at a temple and the alleged murder of his own wife and a temple priest,” Singhal said. “He had been staying in a rented room in Sanjay Nagar here for the past seven months. Based on a tip-off about his whereabouts, police kept a close watch on Shaikh and arrested him early early morning on Tuesday,” he said. According to Singhal, Nashik police have informed the UP police about Shaikh’s arrest and a special team is reaching Nashik to take his custody.