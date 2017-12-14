Maharashtra: 103 MLAs seek status of farmers’ loan waiver from state government

Nagpur: In a bid to know about the current status of the farmers’ loan waiver scheme, 103-odd curious legislators across the party lines, including NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who is currently serving jail sentence in a money laundering case, have written to the government on this issue.

Probably this could be one of the issues which have invited a maximum number of questions since on any given issue during the assembly session an average of only 15 -20 MLA raise questions. Ajit Pawar former deputy chief minister while speaking on the issue said that not only MLAs but ministers too are not aware of the status of the loan waiver scheme.

Minister for cooperation Subhash Deshmukh while responding in a written reply informed that the government has deposited around Rs 5,142 crore in the bank (loan) accounts of 9.43 lakh farmers till December 5, 2017, while remaining farmers will get the benefit of loan waiver soon.

Most of the legislators don’t have any idea about the status of the loan waiver. On Wednesday, some legislators from the ruling party, Shiv Sena too sat on the staircases of the Vidhan Bhavan to register their protest against the government demanding a complete loan waiver.

Questions were asked by 103 MLA’s, which means 40% of the 250 MLA as remaining 38 hold ministerial posts (23 Cabinet and 15 minister of state). These 103 MLAs comprises political parties, even ruling BJP, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) and NCP, Congress, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), MNS, AIMIM from opposition and independent.

Anant Kalse, the principal secretary told TOI that 103 is a big number and could be one of the issues which saw such a large number of MLA’s have reacted. “We do not keep records of the issues with the highest number of questions received. However, this issue may be count as one of them, to have received highest number of responses.” Prithviraj Chavan, former chief minister said that he himself tried to get an information about the status of the scheme but couldn’t get reply from the secretary.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that the government is misleading the farmers. “The state government has published an advertisement claiming that 70 lakh farmers have received loan waiver to the tune of over Rs 34,000 crore but the fact is that no one is aware of the current status of the loan waiver scheme, neither, agriculture minister nor minister of state.” He also demanded that the list of beneficiaries of the loan waiver should be made available.Meanwhile, minister Subhash Deshmukh in his written reply claimed that Rs 2,771 crore has been made available for the district central cooperative banks and Rs 5,839 crore to nationalized, private and rural banks by the state till November end. Regarding query about the bogus beneficiaries, minister said that bogus cases will get revealed only after the scheme get fully implemented.