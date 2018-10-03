Maharashtra: 102 prisoners are likely to be released

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Maharashtra government decided to release 102 prisoners from 11 central jails across the state. They will be released on October 5. This decision was announced by Deepak Kesarkar, the state home minister. The most number of prisoners will be released from Taloja prison. From nine central prisons, along with Wardha and Dhule jails, these prisoners will be set free. 38 prisoners from Taloja, 24 prisoners from Yerwada, 3 from Thane, 1 from Dhule, 2 Amravati, 3 Wardha, 3 Aurangabad, 10 prisoners from Nashik, nine from Kolhapur, 2 Nagpur and seven from Arthur Road jail.

Only those prisoners who have not committed serious crimes, those who are above 55 years and have completed half of their sentences, along with those who are under 55 years but have completed 66 percent of their sentences. Women, physically challenged who have completed 50 percent sentence also qualify. List of these 102 prisoners was sent to the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao approved it last week. Under article 161, Governors have the powers to remit the sentences of the prisoners.