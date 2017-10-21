Free Press Journal
Maharashtra: 10 killed as truck overturns in Sangli

Maharashtra: 10 killed as truck overturns in Sangli

By Asia News International | Oct 21, 2017
Sangli (Maharashtra): At least 10 people, including three women and seven men, were killed and few injured after a truck overturned in Maharashtra’s Sangli district in the wee hours of Saturday. The untoward incident took place near Taasgaon-Kawathe Mahakal highway at around 2 am this morning. The injured people have been rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. The truck, carrying tiles, was coming from Karnataka to Karad in Maharashtra.

