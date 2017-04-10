Maharajas’ Express will soon ply in West india, says Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

Panaji: Maharajas’ Express, the premier luxury train of Indian Railways, will soon ply in West and South India, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said.

“Maharajas’ Express which has been operating in North India covering Delhi and Rajasthan will be launched in West and South India from this year on,” Prabhu said in Goa on Sunday.

He said the train will cover Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala bringing in world class tourists to these states.

“This will help the tourism sector in Goa and Konkan in a big way,” he said. Prabhu said he has already held discussions with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on launch of this train.