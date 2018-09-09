MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has sought 15,000 ton of pulses per month from the Centre at subsidised rates, a source said.

In August the Cabinet had approved a proposal by the agriculture ministry that the Centre provide pulses at a discount of Rs15 per kg on wholesale rate to state governments that would be then sold under the public distribution system.

“Under this approved scheme, the state/UT (Union Territory) governments are offered to lift 3.488 million ton of tur, chana, masur, moong and urad at a discount of Rs15 per kg over the prevailing wholesale market price of the sourcing state on first come first serve basis,” a government notice had said in August. Of the total 15,000 ton, Maharashtra has sought 10,000 tn of chana and 5,000 tn of urad, which will be sold from September.