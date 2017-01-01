Maha Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi pledges support to Akhilesh Yadav

Mumbai : Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi today pledged support to the Akhilesh Yadav camp after party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled the UP chief minister along with General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years for putting up candidates against the official nominees.

Azmi, who is in Lucknow now, said he will discuss further course of action after meeting Akihlesh and Ramgopal Yadav. Azmi also claimed that the Maharashtra unit of the party is with Akhilesh.

“As far as we (Maharashtra SP unit) are concerned, we are with Akhilesh Yadavji because he enjoys the support of the entire state (UP) as well as the nation,” said Azmi.

Azmi, who represents Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar segment in the state assembly, had expressed concern over the growing political instability in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the dramatic developments in ruling party.