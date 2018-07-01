Maha officials asked to write their name & post beneath sign on documents

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain has ordered state departments to ensure that every government document clearly bears the name and designation of the official signing it.

The order has said that documents, letters, receipts and government orders must mention the signing official’s name, designation and the details of his office.

Jain also asked officials to strictly ensure that no order is dispatched by any official on behalf of their seniors.

Welcoming the Chief Secretary’s order, social activist Anil Galgali said officers used to shy away from mentioning their details on documents in order to avoid work.

“People used to face unnecessary trouble because they did not know whom to direct their queries to or to whom orders had to be replied,” he said.

“When officials communicate transparently with people and provide them the information they want, the government’s work will reach the common man,” Galgali added.