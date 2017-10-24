Maha law on sanction for probe must be revoked: NCP

Mumbai : While the debate on the Rajasthan government’s ordinance protecting pubic servants and judges from prosecution without prior sanction rages on, the NCPon Monday demanded that a 2015 Act in Maharashtra be scrapped.

The Act, passed by Maharashtra legislature, makes government’s sanction mandatory for investigation against public servants.

Rajasthan government today tabled a bill to replaceits ordinance protecting serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants from prosecution without prior sanction.

“The law is in force in Maharashtra since August 2016. We opposed it when it was tabled in the Assembly becaus it seeks to shield corrupt ministers and officers,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said. “The nation is opposing Rajasthan’s bill and we demand that CM Fadnavis repeal the act in Maharashtra,” he said.