Maha govt starts Jan Aushadhi, generic medical stores to be opened at ST bus stops

In the present situation where medicines are getting costlier, the Maharahtra Government is going to ease up this situation by introducing generic medical stores at state transport bus stops.

This facility has mainly been started for needy patients who can’t afford costly medicines, to counter the costly medicines the transport department, health department and B.P.P.I (Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India) proposed this intiative. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, gave this proposal a green signal.

A MoU was signed, in pressence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis and the three departments. These medicines will be made available at the earliest. During this MoU signing the transport minister and President of Maharashtra State Road committee, Divakar Raute, Public Health Minister Dr. Deepak Sawant, Maharashtra State transport, Vice President, Ranjit Singh Deol, and few others were present, as reported by Navshakti.

This step of making available low cost generic medicines at state transport bus stops, was specially taken for needy patients, said Transport minister and state transport president, said Sanjay Raute after he signed the MoU.

The central governement’s idea to make available low cost medicines to needy, generic medicines sales boosted. Generic medicines are cheaper by 40 per cent, then other branded medicines available in the market. To make generic medicines available to needy patients, shops of generic medicines will be built at state transport stations. To bring generic medicines sales to reality State Transport department took this step, added Raute, as reported by Navshakti.

597 State Transport stations will have generic medical stores. Under the initiative of Prime Minister’s, Jan Aushadhi this proposal of generic medicines sales at state transport sations was sanctioned. Maharathra State Transport is 1st to start this initiative.