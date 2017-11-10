Maha govt orders probe into fire in monorail

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the fire that broke out in an empty monorail, which lead to halting of its services, Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil today said.

“The Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department (Nitin Kareer) has been asked to conduct a probe into the cause of fire and submit a report within 7 days,” Patil told PTI.

Asked if prima facie there was any suspicion of foul play, Patil said truth will be out in the report.

He added that safety and security of passengers in all modes of transport remain the top priority of the government and that there will be no compromise on it.

A fire had broken out in an empty mono, which was going from Wadala depot to Chembur station before the start of service.

Two coaches were affected in the incident.

Currently, the city has one monorail line, which runs along a nine-km route, covering seven stations, from Chembur to Wadala. The trains run from 5 am to midnight daily.