Maha CM reviews BMC preparations for Ambedkar Jayanti

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today reviewed the preparations to mark the 127th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on April 14 here.

He asked civic authorities to expedite the work of putting in place arrangements at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar where thousands of followers of the Dalit icon are expected to assemble on April 14.

He directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to ensure that people coming there are not inconvenienced in any way.

The civic body held a presentation for the CM on its preparations, officials said.