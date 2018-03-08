Maha CM Devendra Fadnavi, actor Akshay Kumar and minister Pankaja Munde launch ‘Asmita scheme’, to provide sanitary pads at affordable price

On International Women’s day Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavi, actor Akshay Kumar and minster Pankaja Munde launched Asmita scheme, it Is a health awareness drive for women. The scheme will increase awareness and will provide sanitary pads to women at a reduced cost.

Even AKshay Kumar was present at the even and he also took to his Twitter and posted a message, he wrote “Congrats to the Maharashtra Government & Hon. CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji & @Pankajamunde ji for the launch of #Asmita scheme on #WomensDay to make sanitary pads available to girls & women from rural areas at a very subsidized rates. You too can contribute on https://mahaasmita.mahaonline.gov.in”.

Congrats to the Maharashtra Government & Hon. CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji & @Pankajamunde ji for the launch of #Asmita scheme on #WomensDay to make sanitary pads available to girls & women from rural areas at a very subsidized rates. You too can contribute on https://t.co/48k7YQdOjc pic.twitter.com/nkar9BtbYl

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2018

While the scheme is initially aimed at women in rural Maharashtra, the government hopes to expand it to urban centres too. Moreover, the government will subsidise sanitary napkins for girl students studying in Zilla Parishad schools — they’ll be available for Rs 5 per eight-pad packet.