Made in China: Parts of Dr Ambedkar’s statue

Mumbai: Part of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue which will be installed inside the Indu Mills land at Dadar in Mumbai will be made in China by the Lu Young Coppers company. The height of the statue will be of 251 metres, placed atop a 100-metre pedestal, making the monument 350 metres tall. A review meeting for the memorial was held at the office of Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) at Bandra in the presence of the Union minister of state for social justice, Ramdas Athawale, on Friday. The work order to construct the memorial has been given to Shapoorji Pallonji Company Private Ltd and the final cost of the project will be Rs 763 crore.

In a meeting, Athawale instructed government officials to match the face of Dr Ambedkar with his approved statue installed at the Cooperage, near Mantralaya. He said this was the face approved and accepted by all Dalit leaders. Ram Sutar, the sculptor has assured that the face will be made as stipulated. He informed the meeting that parts of the statue will be brought from China and be assembled in Mumbai.