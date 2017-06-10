Luxury on wheels to check into Mumbai

Bengaluru: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Friday announced the launch of Southern Jewels, a new tour circuit of Maharajas’ Express.

“The luxury tour, aimed at the premium segment, will commence from Trivandrum on July 1 and culminate at Mumbai on July 8,” IRCTC Group General Manager S.S. Jagannathan told reporters.

The Southern Jewels tour will cover Chettinad, Mahabalipuram, Mysuru, Hampi and Goa before culminating at Mumbai.

“The duration of the journey is eight days and seven nights,” Jagannathan said.

The tariff is Rs 5,00,680 for deluxe cabin for adult and Rs 3,77,670 for single supplement; Rs 7,23,420 for adult (junior suite) and Rs 6,52,280 for single supplement. Suite will cost Rs 10,09,330 for adult as well as single supplement. The presidential suite will cost Rs 17,33,410 for adult and single supplement.

On the booking of first adult on twin-sharing at full cost, the second adult sharing the same cabin will be on complimentary basis.

“Passengers are allowed to avail part of the total journey on a fixed price of Rs 33,250 per day per person on twin-sharing basis. On single occupancy basis, the charges will be Rs 53,200. The prices are exclusive of taxes and limited to a maximum of two nights and three days,” he said.

The 23-coach Maharajas’ Express can accommodate 88 guests. The train has state-of-the-art features with on-board water filtration plant, spacious cabin sizes with no bunk beds, two bar-cum-lounges and two restaurants.