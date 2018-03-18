Lufthansa flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt delayed by 23 hrs

Mumbai : A “technical” glitch today forced German carrier Lufthansa to delay its Frankfurt-bound flight from here by almost 23 hours, causing a lot of inconvenience to over 360 passengers. The flight, LH 757, which was scheduled to depart for Frankfurt from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here at 2.55 am today, will now leave at 1.30 am tomorrow, the airline said.

All 368 passengers have been provided hotel accommodation near the airport, Lufthansa said in a statement, adding, “the technical problem has been fixed.”

As a result of delayed departure of the March 17 service, there will be two Lufthansa flights departing from Mumbai to Frankfurt on March 18, the statement added.