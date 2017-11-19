Love-Jihad? Former model says husband forced her to convert

Mumbai : A 42-year-old former model has accused her husband of forcing her to convert to Islam. The couple – Hindu wife and Muslim husband – got married in 2005 and has a seven-year-old son. They live in Bandra (West).

In the First Information Report (FIR), registered at Bandra police station on November 18, the woman alleged that her husband’s friend visited them on November 17 at their house where she was molested.

“My husband’s friend visited us on Friday. In the presence of his friend, my husband asked me to convert my religion to Muslim. When I protested, my husband assaulted me with a sharp weapon and his friend molested me besides hurling abuses,” the model said.

In the FIR, the model further alleged her husband has recently got married to a woman. “My husband has recently got married to a Hindu girl who is half his age. He is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am facing a serious threat to my life, and I am tortured and assaulted too,” alleged the model, whose husband owns a farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai. A case has been registered against her husband and his friend at Bandra Police Station under IPC sections 354, 323, 324, 504, 506 and 34. However, no arrest has been made so far.

An officer from Bandra police station said, “We are conducting preliminary investigations into the matter. Necessary action will be taken after the probe.”