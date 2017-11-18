Love Jihad case in Mumbai? Former model alleges husband forcing her to convert to Islam

A former model in Mumbai has alleged of forceful conversion and physical assault on her by her Muslim husband stating that here is a case of ‘Love Jihad‘. The former model, Rashmi (42), further alleged that her husband Asif (47) has married another Hindu girl, who is half of his age and has persuaded her to convert to Islam. She also said that Asif has kidnapped their seven-year-old son.

Meanwhile, the victim has filed an FIR against two, her husband and one of his friends, who she claimed was also involved in the racket. Alleging that Asif has now married another woman and is also trying to get her to convert her religion, the woman said, “My husband has recently married a Hindu girl who is half his age, he is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am a Hindu and didn’t give into his pressures. I am facing a serious threat to my life.”

Earlier in the day, the model called upon the media to her husband’s house and escorted the camera persons to their bedroom. The model showed her injury marks and narrated her tragic story. Rashmi said that she got married to Asif twelve years ago in 2005. “Initially, things were good but after three years of their marriage, Asif started forcing her to follow Islam,” the model asserted.

As per the reports of ANI, Bandra police registered case against two people under sections 354,323, 324, 504, 506, 34 and further investigations are underway.

What’s the proof?

The former model also alleged that she has messages stored in mobile phones which are proof of her claims. She claimed that now Asif and her friend Munir are trying to get the second wife converted in an attempt to ‘spoil’ her life. “I have the conversion message which was sent to her,” Rashmi said.

In a video which has surfaced on the internet, the woman can be seen crying and accusing her husband of conversion and assault. She has reportedly registered an FIR with Bandra police in Mumbai who are currently investigating the case.