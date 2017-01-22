Locals protest outside BMC office against widening of Poisar road

Mumbai : The road widening project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced another hurdle on Saturday as over 300 residents protested outside the BMC office at Kandivali (west). The locals protested against the widening of Gamdevi Road adjacent to Our Lady of Remedy Church as it would lead to encroachment on the church property and burial ground.

The 20 feet wide road is part of the Development Plan (DP) and is thus proposed to be widened to 90 feet. This widening would affect the land on which the church is situated so the residents have approached the Bombay High Court for this matter.

Dolphy D’souza, who led the protest, said, “We will not give an inch of land to the BMC. This land belongs to the church which is over 500 years old. The civic officials have not responded to our queries and have taken us for granted.” The residents had filed a letter on December 2 requesting an appointment from the deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) to discuss this issue but did not receive any reply till date.

The protest termed as ‘Road to Freedom March’ consisted of residents protesting with banners and slogans saying ‘Do Not Take Our Land, ‘We want Justice’ and ‘Let us live in peace’ who marched from the church to the BMC office. The residents then submitted their memorandum to the civic officials and expressed their concerns.

Ashok Khaire, DMC of that area, told the Free Press Journal, “We will take up this issue and discuss it with the higher authorities. We have taken the concerns of the residents into consideration and thus, we will conduct a survey to examine the effects of the road widening plan.”

The residents had also protested on Christmas morning for the same issue. A resident said, “If the BMC would have responded to our concerns we would have never come on the streets to voice our demands. But if the officials continue to give a deaf ear then we will surely protest again on a much larger scale.”