Loan waiver key reason for high revenue deficit, says Sudhir Mungantiwar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday said one of the key reasons for the over Rs 15,000 crore revenue deficit in the state budget for 2018-19 is the Rs 34,000-crore farm loan waiver announced last year. The budget for 2018-19, presented by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in the Assembly, has an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 15,374 crore.

Speaking to reporters after presenting the budget, he said, “The farm loan waiver announcement has put some pressure on finances of the state. “It is one of the main reasons behind the (estimated) revenue deficit rising to (more than) Rs 15,000 crore.

We are also preparing for (implementing) the Seventh Pay Commission, which is estimated to put an additional burden of Rs 21,000 crore on the treasury.” He said the committee looking into the implementation of the 7th Pay commission recommendations for government employees is likely to submit its report in four months.