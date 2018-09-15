Loan default case: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde’s property to be attached

Mumbai: Ambajogai court in Beed district has ordered to attach the immovable property of Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council, for defaulting on a loan taken from the Beed District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank for Sant Jaganmitra Sahakari Sutgirni (co-op cotton spinning mill) in Parli-Vaijnath.

However, Munde has denied the allegations, arguing the court order has not specified the attachment of his property. Munde claimed the court has given ‘a one-sided judgment’ and not given him an opportunity to present his stand. Munde, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, argued the order passed by local court has nowhere stated that the properties of the directors of Sant Jaganmitra spinning mills be confiscated. The court, on September 5, had ordered the sealing of Munde’s properties in connection with a cheating case lodged against him for allegedly duping the DCC bank. Reacting to the court order, Munde further alleged the judgment was deliberately being twisted to damage his reputation.

Munde said, “The properties are only to be attached and no transactions over the same can be allowed. This was an interim order. I should have got a prior notice before passing of the judgment so that I could have remained present and defended my stand.” He further said, once he receives the notice, he will start the legal process to get the order quashed. He added, he was one of the 17 directors of Sant Jaganmitra Mill and has so far cooperated in the investigation process.

In 2013, an First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Parli-Vaijanath police station against Munde and others, alleging that the Parli-based mill had taken loans amounting to crores of rupees, from Beed DCC bank between 2003 and 2011 and had failed to repay them. The mill availed loans between 2003 and 2011, while Munde was one of its directors from 2006 onwards. The FIR filed against Munde and other directors of the mill contended the loan was obtained without following due process and paperwork and without checking the ability of the mill to repay it.