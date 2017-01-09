Mumbai: Linking Road stalls oppose relocation

The proposal would lead to increase in traffic congestion, claim stall owners

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to make Bandra-Khar Linking Road pedestrian friendly is being opposed by the stall owners. The development plan aims to relocate 97 licensed stalls from the footpath to the Linking Road adjacent to the traffic island opposite National College and at the ground level of the upcoming shopping plaza one step below Patwardhan Park.

The BMC has issued notices of this relocation to over 175 stalls currently without the consent of the owners. As per the proposed plan, the stall owners will be allotted a space of 1X1 metre instead of their current space of 2X1 metre per stall.

Aftab Siddique, a social activist of that area, told the Free Press Journal, “The civic body has not gained clearance from the Urban Development Department and a NOC (No Objection of Certificate) from the joint commissioner of traffic, fire department and the collector for this plan. Once they get the clearance, only then they can go ahead with the plan. Moreover, the civic body did not involve the stall owners while planning this relocation.”

According to the plan, the stalls will be moved on the road which Siddique claimed would lead to increase in traffic congestion and there was no provision to prevent future encroachment of hawkers on the footpath.

Faisal Qureshi, chairperson of the Linking Road Stall Owners’ Association, said, “Our stalls which are over 40 years old are limited to the footpath and we do not extend in any way on the roads. But if the BMC wants us to relocate on the roads then it is going to cause traffic jams and inconvenience to both vehicles and customers. Moreover, what is the assurance that we will not be removed from the roads? The plan that the civic body has proposed seems inadequate as the space allotted to us is less.”

When the Free Press Journal approached assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade who is leading this proposal, he declined to meet.