Lift ban on bullock cart racing in Maharashtra : Shiv Sena MP

Pune: Taking a cue from pro-Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, a Shiv Sena MP from Pune has demanded lifting of ban on bullock cart racing in Maharashtra.

“If you see in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister of the state and entire administration stood in support of Jallikattu and even the CM met the Prime Minister,” Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil said.

“Our demand is that taking cue from the Tamil Nadu’s CM,

Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

should approach the Prime Minister and seek a central ordinance to lift the ban on bullock cart racing in the state,” said the MP from Shirur constituency in Pune.

He said that several farmers, owners of bullock carts and politicians cutting across party lines had held an agitation in Chakan and demanded lifting of the ban on bullock cart racing.

“A legal battle is going on…which will take its own course. However, time has come that the state government and the CM should intervene and approach the PM and seek an ordinance to lift the ban on bullock cart racing in the state,” Patil said.