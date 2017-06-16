LGBT News: Dr Dhandekar launches a platform for elderly gay men

Coming out in India is never an easy thing. There is no lack of haters in our society who would stop people to stand up. But soon Mumbai will get a dedicated platform called ‘Mumbai Seenagers’ that would give elderly gay men safe space to connect over a cup of tea. LGBT rights activist Dr Prasad Dhandekar is the brain behind the initiative to help older gay men socialise in safe place.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Dhandekar says, “It is wonderful to see a large number of online and offline avenues for young gay men opening up in Mumbai. However, older gay men have their own battles to fight and most of the time, they are fighting alone.” Around 40 people have registered for the event.

The first meeting will be held on July 15 between 4 pm and 6 pm, at a venue that has been kept under wraps. Those interested will be shared two pick-up points as the details of the event or venue will not be shared either online or offline. The event is specially for those who are 55-year-old and above.

For details get in touch on mumbai.seenagers@gmail.com