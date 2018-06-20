Lavasa turning into ‘ghost city’ as company struggles to repay debt of USD 610 million

Mumbai: Lavasa was conceived by billionaire industrialist Ajit Gulabchand as a smart city way back in 2000 — a stone’s throw from urban townships and yet free of urban trappings — such as pollution and dust, somewhat on the lines of Portofino, an Italian fishing village and holiday resort.

The task of turning the dusty villages in the vicinity of Lavasa into a modern township was entrusted to HOK — the creators of LaGuardia’s Airport Central Terminal B in New York and the Barclays world headquarters in London. But two decades later, the bubble seems to have burst for those who rushed into buying plots at Lavasa – the much touted great escape from congested Mumbai and Pune. According to Bloom-berg, Gulabchand’s Hindustan Construction Ltd. is struggling to repay its $610 million debt, leaving the hill city to slowly turn into a descript ‘ghost town.’

It is not just the thousands of people who put their life’s savings into buying property here that have been left in the lurch. Also caught in the whirlpool are banks which lent crores to Gulabchand’s unit and are now being asked by the government to either restructure the debts quickly, or drag defaulters to the bankruptcy court.

Lavasa is not just another instance of a large-scale infrastructure project going to seed, but another white elephant that has ‘‘saddled its bankers with unpaid dues.’’ Bloomberg has cited the company in a May 3 filing which states that Lavasa has defaulted on dues payable to bondholders and delayed repayment to other creditors, including banks. The “paradise lost’ is now among the $210 billion stressed assets that Indian banks have accumulated over a period of time.

That, in turn, has taken the ‘‘Mediterranean sheen off the once-bright red and yellow buildings; the cobblestone streets and stone bridges are growing moss; and sidewalks are crumbling in places.’’ The entire concept of a ‘weekend getaway’ has been lost in the concrete jungle that was being projected as a smart city.

According to Bloomberg, lenders may be left with no choice but to take the firm to bankruptcy court if its promoters and bankers can’t decide on a rejuvenation plan. The RBI in February scrapped various restructuring programs that had kept Lavasa afloat. Unless help is forthcoming – which is possible given Gulabchand’s proximity to the NCP leader Sharad Pawar — the company may be soon in the ICU.