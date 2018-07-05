Land battle: Salman Khan and his family in trouble again?

Mumbai: In more trouble for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) couple has approached lawyers in their battle to obtain electricity for their property and access through Arpita Farms, which they claim is the original path to their ‘plot’.

In a press conference on Wednesday, in the presence of Adovcates Abha Singh, Ankita and Ketan Kakkad, the NRI couple said they had purchased a plot of land at La Tim Lifestyle and Resorts Ltd at Panvel, from Rahul Timbadia. This is a horticulture plot where they planned to build their dream home here for their retirement years, which, they alleged, has turned into a battlefield as they are barred from approaching their property. The Kakkads claim they approached several people including the minister for forests, who, instead of helping them, has been accused (by advocate Abha Singh) of warming up to Salman Khan.

“The Kakkads met Sudhir Mungantiwar, the forest minister, who assured he would look into the matter and within a week, he met Salman. Mungantiwar called them home, felicitated him and took selfies,” said Singh. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mungantiwar rubbished the allegations. “Both parties came, met and gave their side of the story, which will be put up to the central government. The law of the land will prevail,” said the minister. He added, “The allegations are baseless and nobody is above the law.”

Singh has alleged false facts had been submitted by the Khans to obtain forest clearance for constructing 23 illegal constructions on Arpita Farms, owned by the Khans after the Matheran notification in 2003, declaring this region as an eco-sensitive zone. A notice was sent to them by advocate YP Singh, for breach of the Environment Protection Act. To this, DSK Legal representing the Khans have sent a reply.

The Khans, through their chartered accountant, have rubbished these claims. “There has been no move after we sent a reply within the stipulated deadline. They are just simply trying to create a trial-by-media and trying to capitalise the name of Khans,” said Lalit Agrawal, CA. Agrawal explained they had followed all procedures as per the law, which entails paying a fee and giving a portion of alternative land after the construction on this plot. “We have followed all rules and the law, nothing illegal has been done and it is in black-and-white with the authorities,” said Agrawal.

The Kakkads have accused the Khans of not allowing them to erect an electric pole and lay cables leading to their home where they now want to expand it to a bungalow. They also said the access is at the whims of the Khans’ staff. “Salman has been allowed to have floodlights for his stables but they are not allowing the electric company to erect a light pole and lay the cables. They have constructed a gate in these years that we have not lived there and now we cannot use the place which was to be our home in our old age,” alleged Ketan Kakkad.

Agrawal has further questioned the locus standi of the Kakkads, saying they cannot own agricultural land as they are NRIs.