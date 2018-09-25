Lalbaugcha Raja venue: 250 theft cases registered

Mumbai: Kalachowkie Police have registered a total of 250 offences of theft of mobile phones and wallets at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during the recently concluded 11-day Ganeshotsav. 161 cases of theft of mobile phones and wallets were reported on the last day, the day of immersion, on Sunday.

According to Rajendra Chikhale, SPI, Kalachowkie police, “A total of 250 offences have been registered in the last ten days. On the day of immersion on Sunday, 161 cases of mobile thefts and wallets were registered.”