Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 Day 5

As we get closer to the Grand Finale, the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 day five was a star studded line up with multiple labels like Anushree Reddy and Gaurang and had celebrity biggies like Sushmita Sen, Tabu and Malaika Arora sizzling on the runway.

Divya Reddy in the past has unveiled her glamorous collections every season. Her latest line for called “Shahibzadi” was a symphony of regal glamour that made fashionable music on the runway.

Ending the show was the very sensuous Malaika Arora who floated down the ramp in a sexy red bralet with a yellow tiered, pleated lehenga and matching georgette dupatta splashed with glitter.

Giving men’s wear his individual stamp, Gaurav’s label ‘House of Khanijo’ presented “Summer Sojourn” a line that had the latest look aimed at the globe trotter who loves stylish but understated fashion.

Show stopper Jim Sarabh, theatre and film actor from the box office hit “Neerja” strolled in bare foot in a canary yellow pin tucked linen biker jacket with matching pant and shirt to end a very relaxed summer wardrobe collection.

Vineet-Rahul the designing duo is known to create utterly feminine collections, their label ‘Charcoal’ presented “Gulnar”.

Bridal wear specialist Anushree Reddy unveiled her “An Indian Summer” wedding trousseau line for the discerning women and men.

It was the beautiful, colourful, fragrant, Persian Gardens filled with love and romance that inspired the “Bagh-e-Gul” collection by Rahul and Shikha for their label ‘Vrisa’.

The first blossoms of summer were captured exquisitely by Karn Malhotra through his collection “Bloom”.

At the collection’s full bloom, Bollywood’s stunning starlet, Amyra Dastur, enchanted the audience in a one off-shoulder asymmetric gown. It was a shimmering number that had tones of powder blue and metallic grey cascading down the ensemble.

The “Muslin” collection by Gaurang Shah, ace textile expert was a vision of ethereal beauty. Inspired by the love stories of nature and flora, Gaurang translated them into unforgettable hand woven textiles in gentle discreet shades and white, the colour of eternal love.

Bringing the show to a beautiful end was gorgeous super star, Tabu, who glided in wearing a magnificent wide gold bordered anarkali over a swirling lehenga teamed with an ornate gold dupatta.

Paridhi Jaipuria once again brought to the forefront beautiful crafts of India. Blending modern aesthetics with her traditional roots, she ensured that the look for the coming season had easy silhouettes with minute detailing on hand woven fabrics.

Retailing her glamorous collections at top stores in India and abroad, the name Jayanti Reddy is a favourite with Bollywood stars, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bhendre, Aditi Rao Hyadri and many more. Her elegant, feminine, formal wear creations were a captivating offering on the ramp.

The love for romanticism and royalty was portrayed beautifully at the end with pretty Bollywood star Disha Patani beguiling the audience as the show stopper. She graced the runway with embroidered, ink blue lehenga and choli combination that had a cream, polka dot, gotta Patti dupatta adorned with huge tassels.

Ajio.com, a curated online fashion and style destination launched ‘#NotWhatIWear’ movement highlighting a social message on the fashion runway with a thought provoking fashion show. In the light of many cases of discrimination against women for their sartorial choices, Ajio.com’s ‘#NotWhatIWear’ campaign is encouraging women to make their own choices, sartorial and otherwise and not be judged for it.

But the high point of the show was yet to come when the ramp was dazzled by celebrities, RJ Malishka, Mallika Dua and Varun Thakur as they whole-heartedly endorsed the relevant #NotWhatIWear movement.

The deep seas were meticulously deciphered by Abha Choudhary through her splendid collection “Coral 101”. Taking inspiration from the movement of the sea and the structure and details of white corals, the ensembles brought the scenic ocean bed live on the ramp.

Sophie Choudhary made a dramatic appearance in a gold embellished gown with a deep V-neckline, long sleeves and an enticing trail attached from the waist.

The ‘Geo-Metron’ collection by Raamz and Chandrika Raamz founders of ‘Raamz Design Studio’ was conceptualised from the two words, ‘geo’ (earth) and ‘metron’ (measurement). Juxtaposing these two elements, they showcased a brilliant collection.

Indian television/Bollywood heart-throb, Amit Sadh made a dashing entry as a show stopper in an all black three piece ensemble. He walked down the runway in a sleeveless shirt, tailored pants with button epaulette details and a jacket with contrasting pink faggoting design in the form of lines.

Summer is synonymous with the relaxed vibes of the coast, and keeping that in mind, Vidhi Wadhwani’s collection ‘La-Isla’ transported the viewers to the ease of the tiny island of Cyprus.

To close the stunning show, the gorgeous international model Ujjwala Raut glided down the runway in a sheer off-shoulder polka dot asymmetric gown over sequinned shorts. The burgeoning ruffles and cut-work gold belt of the gown made a dramatic impact.

The intricacy and beauty of the Bidri art form was an influential aspect for the vibrant collection presented by Sashi Vangapalli for her label ‘Mugdha Art Studio’.

Making an imperial appearance, Bollywood’s glam goddess, Sushmita Sen enthralled the spectators by her perky strides down the runway in a majestic purple gown. It had a structured, embellished peplum bodice with crafted sleeves and a cascading asymmetrical trail with which she charmed the viewers.