Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017- Day 3

The third day at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 was screaming all over to thank God it’s Friday as it saw flooding of celebs sporting their favorite designers at various shows.

Staying true to her fluid creations, Sohaya Misra unveiled a line of deconstructed ensembles under her ‘Chola’ label.

Making a dramatic entry to close the show was popular singer Anushka Manchanda who glided in confidently modelling a white frilled shirt, grey flowing pants and a matching long cover.

When modern meets baroque, there has to be a fashion explosion and that is what Farah Sanjana created with her collection ‘Halcyon Days of Spring’.

Stopping the show was the very lovely Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who glided down the ramp in a sheer, printed, layered, long, skirt with sexy printed peplum choli.

Inspired by the close-knit mountain dwellers tribe of Ladakh the “Brok-Pa” collection by Madsam Tinzin was a beautiful mix of culture and fashion.

The “RaDa’ collection by Divya Sheth had mixed inspirations. It was an artistic merger of pichwai paintings and Frida Kahlo’s surreal art.

‘Amoh by Jade’ the luxury prét label by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali presented their signature style.

Popular Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar ended the grand show in a metallic silver cowled midi covered with an enticing long lace cover.

The collection “Noor” by Sonam and Paras Modi for their label ‘SVA’ was inspired by the celebrated dancer, Noor, whose beauty was renowned among the courtesans of the British Raj era.

Adding to the mood of the collection was the limited edition hand crafted shoes that matched the look of the “Noor” range.

Nimrat Kaur, the superb Bollywood and Hollywood star made a glamorous entry in an ornate, gold, embroidered, wine, coloured Lehenga with an angular draped choli flaunting a long trail.

Payal Singhal’s collection called ‘Lady M’ was inspired by Agatha Christie’s dark romantic murder mystery “Death on the Nile.”

Bringing the show to a glamorous close was the statuesque, Bollywood beauty Diana Penty who floated down the ramp wearing an ash grey, georgette, fully encrusted kaftan tunic with a net Deco jaal embroidered Lehenga.

Fashion followers were on alert as great style was presented on the ramp. The ‘Label Ritu Kumar’ unveiled the colourful “Maharaja Pop” collection.

To end the totally wearable collection, it was Vaani Kapoor, the hot star of the hit movie “Befikre” who strutted down the ramp in an ornate, appliquéd, black, zipped, biker jacket, over printed maxi skirt and a sheer net body suit.

It doesn’t matter what shape, size, sex, skin or age you are. There are styles and fashion for everyone.

For Lakmé Fashion Week ‘#Tag Free’ show was the talk of the event when 23 assorted Celebrities rocked the ramp; as they strutted their individual attitudes in creations by India’s top 7 designers.

The show aimed to depict diversity in terms of beauty beyond appearance and ensured that the stereo-type of restricting one’s self in a certain shape and size was totally broken. The #Tag Free show was expertly curated by Kshitij Kankaria, the country’s ace stylist who brought out the best in every lady as she made her individual fashion statement.

The very high octane show opened with DJ Siddharth Vashi’s up-beat pop music that set the mood for the much awaited event. India’s top labels, Bodice, Dhruv Kapoor, Miuniku, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Raw Mango, Sanchita and Suket Dhir presented designs that were ideal for every woman in the country. The show’s concept was unique as confining tags were removed and stereotypes in fashion banished, so that every woman can make an impression on or off the catwalk.

Always expect the unconventional and completely off the beaten path when it comes to a Narendra Kumar fashion show. For the men’s wear collection “The Millennials” from the designer presented by top linen brand Burgoyne was a much-awaited event.

Making a debonair, show stopping entry was the very dashing and handsome Rahul Khanna in a black fully embroidered jacket and fitted pants.

The designing duo Falguni and Shane Peacock are known for their scintillating fashion, which is coveted by top Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have all proudly flaunted the label at international award functions. The designers ended Day Three with a collection that will be the ‘Talk of the Town’.

Closing the scintillating, shimmering show of extreme glamour was Bollywood’s sensational star Bipasha Basu who looked amazing in a pastel plunged neckline crystal/sequin encrusted gown with long floor-length cape sleeves.