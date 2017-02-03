Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017- Day 2

The second day themed as Sustainable Fashion and Indian Textiles, opened with The Artisans’ Centre “Reincarnations Show” conceived and curated by Radhi Parekh supported by Mantra Foundation. Five very innovative and interesting designers proved how materials and fabrics can be recycled and turned into great stylish items. To the live music by the Merope Quartet the variety of clothes, jewellery, footwear, bags, scarves and accessories were a veritable feast for the eyes.

Creativity reached its pinnacle when Smriti Dixit unveiled her fabulous collage of jewellery created from unusual materials. One of the most talented designers in the business, Smirti’s jewellery is created from fibres, fabrics and unusual objects that she stitched, sewed, folded and knotted into an exclusive line of amazing jewellery.





The collection presented by “The Stitching Project” from the studios of Fiona Wright and Praveen Nayak and shoes from ‘Kurio’ by Megha Rawat fitted perfectly into the sustainable theme of the day.

Shubhi Sachan’s label ‘Jambudweep’ turned waste into most wanted fashion and gave life to materials that were cast away. Created from non-hazardous materials, the collection totally handcrafted from industrial waste was designed into styles and accessories like shoes that will appeal to trendsetters globally.

Gaury Pathare’s travel souvenirs like stones encouraged her creative juices to flow into designing for her label “Wandering Whites”. Combined with brass, industrial waste and scrap materials the fusion line of accessories was an amazing presentation on the ramp.

“Don’t throw away your old saris,” said Stefano Funari who works for an NGO – Community Outreach Programme (C.O.R.P.) that runs vocational training programmes for disadvantaged women. The brand “I Was a Sari” presented fashion from recycled saris using the reuse and upcycle techniques.

Sailesh Singhania has carved a niche for himself by excelling in the textile genre. He glorified the perspective towards Indian handloom in a modern and contemporary way.

For her label ‘Galang Gabaan’ at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, Lipsa Hembram presented her collection ‘Simplify’ created at Kotpad in Koraput district. Using the organic dyed textiles from Kotpad with its unique sensibility; Lipsa revealed the diverse tribal cuture of Odisha.

Film actress Adah Sharma walked the ramp in a classic summer printed dress that had layered details in powder pink, which made her look upbeat and fun-spirited.

Bringing wellness, luxury and great fashion to centre stage at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 the ‘Healing Garments’ collection from ‘The House of Milk’ by designers Reshma Merchant and Priyanka Kaul Lakdawala was an organic symphony on the ramp. Here were healing fabrics that not only redefined the sartorial aspects of the wearer but enriched the soul with its calming effect.

For Santanu Das and Chirag Gandhi of ‘Maku Textiles’ the path of organic, slow, sustainable fashion is their forté for every collection. The designing pair presented at The 6Degree Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, a monochrome line of white and off-white, unbleached cotton called ‘To Be or Not to Be’.

For the brand ‘Oshadi’ by Nishanth Chopra, fashion had to be ethical, functional and contemporary at The 6Degree Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. ‘Oshadi’, which means ‘Essence of Nature’ in Sanskrit was started by Nishanth in 2016 and has already gained an enviable place, in the country and globally.

Known for her sustainable fashion collections that are non-confirmative yet peaceful, Padmaja Krishnan’s creations at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 called ‘The Light of the Sun’ evoked a sense of relaxed tranquility on the ramp.

The Indigene label created by Jaya Bhatta and Ruchi Tripathi has a loyal national and international fashion following because of its earthy indigenous creations designed from traditional textiles.

Using the sari as the base, Naushad Ali presented “A.Seam” (meaning boundless) at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. Here was a line of garments that broke all boundaries as Naushad used the sari for the stitched and unstitched creations in an imaginative and seamless manner.

Inspired by Goddess Durga and traditional Assamese motifs like Singkhap — a royal motif that portrays two lions facing each other; the Kolki that is like the paisley motif; the Moourah that is the peacock, and the Pokhila that is butterfly, Sanjukta Dutta reflected true communal harmony and serenity of Assam in her designs with her collection called “Mekhela Chador” at The 6Degree Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

Bollywood’s dimple queen Preity Zinta looked stunning in a black and red, classic saree with highlights of gold motifs and temple border along with a backless choli, as she ended the show.

Creating exquisite natural textiles with artisans in India, the ‘Amrich’ label by Amit Vijaya and Richard Pandav has been on the fashion scene ever since the pair from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad partnered to give the country some pure clothing.

Sayantan Sarkar’s collection “Beyond Boundaries” at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 was influenced by colourful gingham checks and plaid patterns woven on handlooms, as the designer presented a line of eye-catching outfits that were totally handcrafted.

Total sustainable fashion came to centre stage when Soham Dave’s ‘Line by Line’ collection appeared at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. It was a stylish lesson in various inspirations that were closer to the black slate or tabula rasa of organic fashion.

The ramp came alive with amazing crafts and textiles when IMG Reliance presented the Artisans of Kutch show at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, to an excited audience of traditional heritage lovers.

Known for her unconventional, organic designs for women, Aneeth Arora’s label ‘Péro’ at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 turned her creative gaze onto men’s wear.

The Abraham & Thakore label by David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore has been loyal to sustainable and organic fashion for decades. At Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 their men’s wear collection called “Dandy March” was a stylish parade of unconventional garments.

Moving into complete and absolute sustainable fashion mode at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, Rajesh Pratap Singh pulled out all stops and presented a recycled, reused, reworked line that will thrill worshippers of the environment.