Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena does it again! Walks the ramp

On Sunday Kareena Kapoor Khan was stunning and she rock the ramp for designer Anita Dongre at the grand finale show of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. The title of Anita Dongre’s fabulous gold theme summer/resort 2017 collection is ‘Alchemy’ and the entire collection will bring alive the liquid gold theme through her designs. From the costumes to the makeup, it was all gold!

Kareena walked the ramp after 46 days of giving the birth to her son Tailmur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I have always balanced it out. It is great to be back. I said this through pregnancy also that it is not an illness so, I walked the ramp then and I will keep doing that because I love it. I know many people are like I am not in the best shape and with skinny models around… but I think it requires a lot of courage and confidence to do it. I think I have it. The show was hosted the heritage structure of Bandra Fort, which also known as Castella de Aguada. Last year, Kareena flaunt her baby bump at the grand Finale of the event winter/festive season, where she walked for veteran designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The wait is finally over! My queen Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the ramp lst night in all her royal glory for designer Anita Dongre and looked absolutely stunning. The white dress coupled with a shimmery cape, is flawless and we are in awe

