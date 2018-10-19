Lady constable submits complaint letter for harassment against Thane jail SP

Mumbai: A lady police constable from Thane Central jail has submitted a written complaint to Rajvardhan Sinha, the Inspector General of Prisons. She has alleged that Nitin Wayachal, the Superintendent of Thane Central jail has been physically and mentally harassing her. However, the jail officials alleged that a departmental inquiry was initiated against the constable on misconduct charges when she was away on a holiday in August with a woman accused after the latter’s release on bail.

Shabnam Pinjari (30), had initially informed her bosses that she was going on a family holiday. Pinjari, attached to the Thane women’s jail, approached Raju Waghmare, the spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to seek his help. On Wednesday, Waghmare wrote a letter to Rajvardhan Sinha for a thorough inquiry.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Nitin Wayachal, the Superintendent of Thane central jail said Pinjari filed a complaint because she is fearing suspension. “Pinjari had taken a month-long leave in August stating she was visiting Ajmer, along with her family. In fact, we learnt she visited Goa, along with a woman accused, a few other jail officials from Byculla and the accomplices of the accused.”

She was issued a memo and informed of the disciplinary action. Wayachal added, “She was informed that the action would be taken against her, which may lead to suspension. We have photographs, CCTV footages and flight tickets of her and others clicked at Goa.”

Wayachal alleged that Shabnam feared that a disciplinary action would soon be taken against her.

“The jail inquiry is soon to be completed against Pinjari. She used to report late to work almost everyday. Fearing this, Shabnam filed a complaint against me to the Inspector General of Prisons,” alleged Wayachal. Rajvardhan Sinha, the Inspector General of Prisons, told FPJ, “It is a case of misconduct by the lady constable. It is misuse of the law.

Earlier, we had received a complaint against Shabnam of her having an affair with another police constable and threatening his wife. As per the procedure, I have referred the matter to the inquiry committee set up under the Vishakha guidelines.” Shabnam’s brother Shadab is an MPCC party worker and Shabnam has been working at the jail since 2013.