Lack of funds leaves Mumbai BEST’s Twitter handle deactivated

Mumbai: Not a single tweet has been posted by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST)’s Twitter handle, since its activation in the year 2010. A senior official said because of the undertaking’s ‘financial crisis’, it is unable to appoint a team that will handle its Twitter account and reply to public complaints and queries.

Currently, the BEST has a Facebook page and toll-free number on which citizens make complaints or pose queries. “It does not matter if our Twitter account is activated or it has been used daily, as we get complaints on our Facebook page or toll free number. It is being monitored by a team handling the Facebook page. Lack of manpower and a financial crisis means there is no extra money for a person to handle the twitter account,” said an official.

“Other organisations like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Railways, telephone exchange and others have a team to handle their Twitter accounts. But BEST is incurring losses and we can not afford a separate team just to handle the Twitter account,” said another official.

Citizens had mixed reactions when The Free Press Journal asked about BEST’s Twitter account. It came as news to Ajay Katre, a Parel resident, who said he was not aware that BEST also had a Twitter account, as he had never seen a complaint or received any notifications. “I am aware of their Facebook page and toll-free number, where we usually make complaints,” Katre added.

Colaba resident Asif Khan said, “What will happen even if we tweet or we know that BEST also has a presence on Twitter? Even on its Facebook page we don’t get timely responses, so how can we expect one on Twitter?