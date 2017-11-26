Labourer killed in Metro site mishap

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate accident that took place early on Saturday morning, a labourer, identified as Hari Om Yadav (21) was killed when he was hit by a crane rigger at the construction site of the ongoing Mumbai Metro-7. The officials said he was first taken to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre and then to Siddharth Municipal General Hospital, Goregaon, where he was declared dead. The MMRDA has ordered the general consultants and related agencies to investigate the incident and submit their report within three days. It has also directed the contractors to impart fresh training to all the crane operators, and pay compensation to Yadav’s family.