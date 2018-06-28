L S Raheja College professor tries to kill himself outside Raj Thackeray’s house

Mumbai: A 30-year-old professor attempted to commit suicide on Wednesday afternoon outside Krishna Kunj, Raj Thackeray’s residence at Shivaji Park since he was.

Bharat Hari Gite (30), a professor from L S Raheja College of Art was depressed since the management had shut down ceratin courses at the college. In a letter written by Gite dated June 26, Bharat had threatened that he would commit suicide at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday outside Thackeray’s residence if his demands were not met. As per the letter, Bharat was in talks with the management of the college for the past four years in order to save the institute. Bharat has blamed the authorities for mental harassment. Bharat also alleged in the letter that another professor had been removed by the management unceremoniously. Bharat had stated in the letter that he had chosen Thackeray’s residence since he was a fan of Thackeray.

According to Gangadhar Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector, Shivaji Park police, “Since we had received the letter through Bharat’s brother Sanket, we had deployed a team in civil clothes. Bharat alighted from a cab and immediately consumed poison outside Krishna Kunj. Our team rushed him to Hinduja hospital. We have recorded his statement. He has informed us that the Principal, a Secretary at the college and a clerk were troubling him.