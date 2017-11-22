Kopardi rape-murder case: Convicts seek ‘leniency’ in punishment

Mumbai: The defence advocates have pleaded leniency for the three convicts in the sensational Kopardi rape and murder case, wherein a14-year-old girl from Kopardi village in Karjat Taluka, Ahmednagar district was brutally killed. The lawyers pleaded for leniency on the grounds that their clients do not have criminal antecedents. They also argued that the case does not fall under the ‘rarest of rare’ category.

Nitin Gopinath Bhailume, along with the prime accused Jitendra Babubal Shinde alias Pappu (21) and co-accused Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29), was produced before the Ahmednagar District and Sessions court around 11.15 am in the presence of huge police bandobast.

Defence lawyer Prakash Aher claimed that there was no direct evidence against him and there was no eyewitness who had seen him at the crime scene. “No criminal case, not even a non-cognizable (NC) offence was registered against him in the past. His future should not be spoiled. The court should show leniency towards him,” Aher said. When the judge asked Bhailume for his comments, he said he was innocent.

Then, advocate Yohan Makasare, who represented Shinde, argued he should not get the death penalty and instead be awarded life imprisonment because this was not a “rarest of the rare” case. Makasare told the court that Shinde was not a notorious criminal. “He does not have a criminal record. Also, his parents and wife are dependent on him,” the lawyer said. The court will now hear arguments over the quantum of punishment for Bhaval on Wednesday, after which special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam is expected to argue for maximum punishment for the three accused persons.