Kin of accident victim awarded Rs 30.77 lakh compensation 

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 30.77 lakh to the kin of a man killed in a car accident in October 2014.

In a recent order, MACT member K D Vadane directed respondents Sanjay Wagh of Nashik, the owner of the car, and insurer United India Insurance Company Limited, to make the payment to the kin of the victim along with interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing the claim. The application was filed by family members of Manohar Chavan, who was killed in the accident.

They contended that Chavan, who was working with the Thane Municipal Corporation as a driver, on October 24, 2014, was knocked down by a car while standing on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. Both the respondents contested the claim and but the MACT rejected their submissions and awarded the compensation.