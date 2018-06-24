Kharge’s appointment aimed at invigorating Maha Congress unit

Mumbai: The appointment of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress’ Maharashtra general secretary in-charge in place of Mohan Prakash is being seen as a move by party chief Rahul Gandhi to energise its state unit ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls scheduled next year.

The senior Congress leader, hailing from adjoining Karnataka, has his task cut out to improve the electoral performance of the party which took a beating from ruling BJP in the 2014 elections in Maharashtra, a party leader said.

Kharge knows Maharashtra well and his vast experience will help reverse the tide for Congress, which was relegated to the fourth position in Maharashtra in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In the State Assembly polls held the same year, the party won 42 seats in the 288-member House, while BJP won 122, Shiv Sena 63 and NCP bagged 41 seats. “Kharge ji is a seasoned leader. He has worked in Karnataka and is the party’s leader in the LS. His vast experience will be very useful to change its fortune in the state which sends 48 MPs in LS, second only to UP in terms of numbers,” the leader told PTI.

Kharge doesn’t have much time at his disposal to boost the performance of the party’s state unit, led by former chief minister Ashok Chavan, the leader said.

“That is where his experience will come in handy while

dealing with probable alliance partners in the state,” the

leader said.

Mohan Prakash oversaw the party’s affairs in

Maharashtra for over nine years, first as the All India

Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge and later as

general secretary in-charge of the state.

“The party did not fare well in the state in 2014

polls and also suffered setbacks in the municipal polls,

majority of which were won by the BJP. This, perhaps, went

against him,” the leader said.

Earlier today, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot

said in a statement, “The party appreciates the hard work and

contribution of Mohan Prakash who will be stepping down from

his responsibilities as the General Secretary and AICC

in-charge of Maharashtra.”

Chavan welcomed Kharge’s appointment, saying the party

veteran was well-versed with the state politics.

“He is an experienced and senior leader. He is also

the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. Kharge’s experience

will be useful to strengthen the Congress in Maharashtra,”

Chavan said.