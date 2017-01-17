Keep people in ‘loop’ during disasters: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit spelling out the steps they propose to undertake to give live update to citizens during times of floods and natural disasters. The court has also asked the authorities to consider setting up public address systems that can give real-time details of events unfolding during times of disaster or floods.

The direction was given by a division bench presided over by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Girish Kulkarni, who were hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that highlights the woes of citizens during monsoon.

The petition filed by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey has sought setting up of a Doppler radar system in the city, which would help in avoiding deluge-like situations, faced in 2005.

During the course of hearing, the bench opined that citizens are stuck at one place in times of disaster and often there is no system to inform them of the situation around them. This often adds to their woes.

The bench said, “Chennai has advanced technologies but still it witnessed floods and this can be because of its geographical location. But here in Maharashtra, there must be a system to overcome these issues. You (BMC and government) can consider introducing a public address system during times of disaster. This will at least keep the citizens informed.”

Meanwhile, the bench also directed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to make a representation before the Maharashtra government as well as the BMC to seek some concession in the lease amount of the site, finalised by the civic body. This comes after the advocate appearing for IMD informed the bench that the civic body has levied an amount of Rs 56 lakh for the lease. The civic body had finalised a site in Veeravali near Andheri for setting up the city’s second Doppler radar system.