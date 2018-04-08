Kapil Sharma’s plaint against ex-managers, portal editor

Mumbai : Comedian Kapil Sharma has submitted a written complaint to Oshiwara police against former managers Neeti Simeos and Preeti Simeos, and Vicky Lalwani, the Editor of online entertainment portal SpotboyE, for extortion worth Rs 25 lakhs and for malicious progaganda to defame Sharma after he allegedly refused to pay the amount.

On Friday, Sharma posted abusive tweets while defending actor Salman Khan after his conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He accused the media of spreading negative and fake news in his posts. Sharma deleted the tweets and said that his account had been hacked. He reportedly said on Twitter, “Hi, all please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all.” This tweet was also deleted. Late on Friday night, Sharma again tweeted that whatever he wrote “came from his heart” and it was his team that deleted the earlier tweets. He also posted images of the complaint filed against Lalwani. Sharma had allegedly used abusive language and said offensive things about Lalwani’s daughter, alleging that Lalwani’s daughter wanted to sleep with him.

According to a written complaint submitted by Sharma at Oshiwara police station, “My client states that his work involved significant co-ordination and at a time he had hired managers Neeti Simeos and Preeti Simeos in 2016 -2017. However, my client noticed that there were serious gaps in their performance. As a result, he lost out on several commitments which resulted in unnecessary embarrassment at times. Sharma was not represented well by Neeti and Preeti and that greatly affected his image. He eventually terminated his business relationship with the two. Six months ago, Sharma’s close associate Gurjot was approached by a person who asked him to part with Rs 25 lakhs to contain the recently damaging content on Sharma by Lalwani’s company ‘SpotboyE.’ This person also explained that they have a lot of personal information about Sharma and only a few knew this and that within a few days, it would spoil Sharma’s image. Sharma was never inclined to such demands and therefore brushed it aside as an unnecessary distraction. Sharma did not want to give into the surging fake media and harassment for cash and chose to ignore it.”

Chamber Of Film Journalist issued a statement, saying, “We strongly condemn the misbehaviour of Kapil Sharma towards senior film journalist Vicky Lalwani. As reported by Vicky, he was badly abused by Sharma over the phone. Now Sharma has started gaining notoriety for his misbehaviour towards his co-stars and now media persons too. Ups and downs are part of life and one must handle them with maturity. Kapil must realise that such acts will take him nowhere. Secondly, he used bad words for Vicky’s daughter. This is unpardonable. This reflects his state of frustration and this is not good for Sharma himself. May good sense prevail upon him.”As per SpotBoyE, “After Sharma abused and threatened SpotboyE.com’s Editor, Vicky Lalwani, the organisation has filed a case of criminal intimidation, abuse and threat against the comedian.”

Meanwhile, Lalwani told ANI that Sharma called him personally and verbally abused him. “At around 6 pm my phone rang and I got a call from Kapil. With a minute of the call, he started abusing me and said me that my daughter wants to sleep with him. This gave me a shock. This was the worst slang I have ever heard,” Vicky Lalwani told ANI.

The editor asserted that their website reported the truth about Kapil Sharma making Rani Mukherjee wait for the shoot and cancelling it later. “From around 4:30 we started noticing that Kapil Sharma was tweeting against SpotboyE and me. Apparently, he was upset with our story on making Rani Mukherjee wait during the shoot and then cancelling it. We just reported the truth,” Lalwani added.

Subhash Khanvilkar, Senior Police Inspector, Oshiwara police station, said, “We have not received any cross complaint from Spotboy E.”