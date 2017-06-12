Kandivali boy secures 800th rank in IIT-JEE Advanced

Nitin Diwakar has a fascination for machines and decided to do mechanical engineering. the 18-year-old son of an autorickshaw driver in Kandivli is now only a step away from realising his goal.

Nitin just finished his higher secondary ertificate course from the TP Bhatia College in Kandivli East and is applying to the IIT Bombay for BTech in Mechanical Engineering. Nitin has scored 266 in JEE and secures an all India rank of 800 in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced.

With no money for coaching Nitin applied for a free programme offered by Rao IIT Academy. “My father found out about the free coaching programme and helped me apply,” said Nitin to Indian Express. With a hope of bright future Nitin’s father Anil is very proud of his child achievement.“A customer I ferried regularly helped pay for my children’s education. I am proud that my children have proved they were worthy of the support,” said Anil Indian Express