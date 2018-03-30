Kalyan: Two held for duping doctor of Rs 13.90 lakh

Mumbai: The Khadakpada police station has arrested two persons for cheating a doctor at Kalyan to the tune of Rs 13.90 lakh on the pretext of making him a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

Amrit Bhika Borse and Kunal Naresh Sharma have been arrested by the police. Borse had promised Dr. Ramkrishna Parshuram Pawar (62) that he would make him a member of the NCST since he was providing medical services to the tribals. Borse told Pawar that Sharma was on the NCST committee at Delhi and he should pay them Rs 13 lakh. The victim had paid the money in March 2016. Borse was arrested from a flat at Shirpur at Dhule where he was staying on rent. During investigation, he revealed the name of his accomplice Sharma. Sharma was arrested from Delhi.

During the raid carried out at the residence of the two accused, fake letter heads with fake seal, letter heads of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) were recovered by the police. A car with a fake number plate of the Government of India was also seized by the police.

They have been arrested for cheating (Section 420), forgery for the purpose of cheating (Section 468), making or possessing counterfeit seal (Section 473), criminal breach of trust (Section 406), cheating (Section 417), personating a public servant (Section 170) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code.