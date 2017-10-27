Kalyan resident, suspected to be part of IS, killed in Syria war

Fahad Shaikh, a Kalyan resident who had joined Islamic State (IS), is now suspected to be killed in the Syria war. Shaikh had spoken to his family members more than six times since May 2014, after he left with three other youth from Kalyan, on the pretext of visiting shrines in Baghdad and instead were part of a larger conspiracy.

Shaikh’s family members are in a state of shock since they received a call from an unknown caller informing them that Shaikh had died four days back, and that his final rites will be conducted in the war zone, reported DNA.

Deceased Shaikh’s family lives in Govindwadi area of Kalyan West. Dr Tanveer Shaikh, his father, was first to receive the call on Tuesday (October 24) after which he passed on the phone to his wife Kaneez Zohra Shaiikh. The unknown caller via Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) informed the family members that Shaikh had died in a bomb blast.

In May 2014, Fahad Shaikh, Areeb Majeeb, Fahim Tanki and Aman Tandel, who left their home on the pretext of visiting the shrines in Baghdad instead joined the terrorist and extremist group IS. Areeb was brought back to India while Aman Tandel and Fahim Tanki had died in IS operations. On May 20, 2016, Shaikh was last seen in an IS propaganda video with Tandel delivering threats to India for atrocities against Muslims during Godhra riots, which had shaken India during 2002.

Iftikar Khan, Shaikh’s uncle, told DNA, “Fahad used to call his family members via Internet, and always tried to assure his mother that everything was alright and he was living perfectly. The family used to get calls every two to three months and we used to request him to come back, but he never listened. Fahad called us at least six times since 2014.”

“During the conversation, Fahad also confirmed the death of Tandel, one of his friends, who had joined IS. Every time we used to get any call or message, we used to inform the National Investigative Agency about the developments,” he added to the paper.