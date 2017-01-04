Kalapana Festival: Experience the diversity of India at this two-day art extravaganza in Mumbai

India is a country which truly believes in ‘unity in diversity’ and is vivacious flamboyance. Our country is rich in languages, religions, cultures, traditions and festivals. Differentiating North from the South and East from the West is pretty simple. Even the many art forms – theatre, dance, music or craft –our country is home to are colourful. And to celebrate the rich heritage of arts and crafts, there is a two-day festival called ‘Kalapana’ in Mumbai.

The first edition of the fest organized by Tata Trusts will feature works of 10 different craft organizations and three performing arts. “Hopefully the art fest will grow in many ways but in this first event, performing arts and crafts are highlighted. ‘Imagine the art’ is Kalapana’s tagline that asks the audience and patrons of the art to participate with the artists and the Trusts to imagine a more involved engagement with the diversity of arts that we are so privileged to have in our country,” says Deepika Sorabjee, Head of Media, Arts and Culture at Tata Trusts.

The fest will keep you engage with the collection of arts brought in from the different corners of the country. There is handicrafts and hand-woven textiles from Women Weave Charitable Trust and The Handloom School, Dastkar Andhra, agri-based products like culinary herbs and processed fruit products from Kumaun Grameen Udyog, accessories from Andhra Pradesh, Kauna crafts by artists from Manipur, among others. With the festival, the trust is putting their effort to preserve and promote the traditional art practices from across the country.

When: January 7-8, 2016

Time: 10:30 am onwards

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort

Entry: Free

Performing Arts: Kalapana will showcase the talents of artists such as:

Ninasam (theatre from Shimoga district in Karnataka)

On: January 7 at 6:30 PM

Dhrupad Sanstha (Indian classical music)

On: January 8 at 6:30 PM

Attakkalari (Bengaluru-based centre for movement arts)

On: January 8 at 8:15 PM

Though the entry for the exhibition and performances is free, the seating is on ‘first-come, first-serve’ basis. It is advised to avail your passes from any of the following places: