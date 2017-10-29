Kailash Satyarthi moots sex education in schools, to meet PM Modi

Mumbai : The Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, founded by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, has submitted recommendations to human resources development ministry to impart sex education in schools.

Apart from this, Satyarthi is also planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a recommendation to constitute a national children’s tribunal in lines with Green Tribunal.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, the child rights activist said, “Before the march (Bharat Yatra to fight against child abuse), I met Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar for this (sex education). He has asked me to help with that.”

He added that the minister asked him to have a model that is age appropriate and should stick to Indian values. “He made it clear that it cannot be a copy of Western model,” Satyarthi stated.

Commenting about tribunals to address issues related to children, Satyarthi said, “We are asking them to constitute a national children’s tribunal in lines with Green Tribunal.”

He believes there is no official body in India that has so much power like the Green Tribunal has. He pointed that decisions should be quick and hold the government accountable, if required. “I am going to take this up to the prime minister as well.”

Having a clear vision of the tribunal, he said it is not a conventional commission body but will have members which will constitute of former chief justices and former judges.

Citing the data, he further said that the biggest problem in child abuse case is that 90 per cent of cases is still pending in the courts, with only 4 per cent conviction and 6 per cent acquittal. A year before last, there were 96 per cent cases which were pending in the court. He is also urging the government to ask states to set–up exclusive courts in each district that will result in a speedy judicial system.